Madrasa cleric, a Canadian citizen, who drugged and raped woman in Gujarat arrested

AHMEDABAD: A 52-year-old Canadian madrasa cleric has been arrested in Gujarat’s Ankleshwar for allegedly drugging, raping, and threatening a woman in the village over forceful conversion.

The arrest came following the survivor’s complaint, prompting police to launch a wider probe. The crime in the Ankleshwar–Surat fringe has jolted Gujarat’s law-and-order machinery.

Every detail that surfaced dragged the investigation deeper, pushing the police to widen scrutiny beyond a single assault.

The case began when the woman, introduced to cleric Azwad (52) through a mutual friend, found herself pulled into frequent calls and messages. The cleric’s persistent attempts, police say, were aimed at trapping her with promises of marriage and attempts that gradually tightened into a predatory scheme.