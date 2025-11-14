NDA eyes another stint, litmus test for Brand Nitish

NEW DELHI: Friday—the day of vote counting for the Bihar Assembly election—will decide whether it turns out to be a good Friday or a bad one for leaders across both alliances, the ruling NDA and the Opposition Mahagathbandhan.

By Friday afternoon, the results will make it clear who is coming to power. For the JD(U)-led NDA, this election is crucial. If the NDA wins, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will continue for a tenth term, becoming Bihar’s longest-serving leader. A victory will also reaffirm his political importance within the NDA.

“Winning this election for Nitish Kumar will be a sign showing that his political utility in Bihar is still unmatched, and he could play a role in the next general election also as one of the most influential leaders of the NDA. If the results come contrary to what exit polls have projected, the worst sufferer would be Nitish Kumar, under whose leadership the NDA fought elections,” said Arun Pandey, a Patna-based senior political observer. He added that a victory for the NDA would send a strong message to other states.

For the BJP, this election is equally vital. The party lacks a charismatic state leader of its own and has survived in Bihar with Nitish Kumar’s support. “A defeat would mean the BJP might not return to power for at least a decade,” said another observer.

Among Mahagathbandhan constituents, the results will impact the Congress’s future presence the most. “The side effects of Mahagathbandhan loss will hurt Congress more than RJD or others,” remarked RK Verma, another political analyst.

Despite exit poll predictions, the JD(U) is expected to perform better within the NDA. As one local saying goes, “Koi alliance jeete ya haare, Nitish Kumar ji ke dono haathon mein laddoo hain.”