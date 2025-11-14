No party big or small in NDA: Bihar BJP chief hails sweeping mandate as alliance races ahead

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal on Friday said no party is big or small in the NDA as the ruling alliance was set to sweep the Bihar polls with its constituents leading in 206 of the 243 assembly constituencies in the state.

The BJP was set to outperform Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) for the second consecutive assembly elections.

Jaiswal said the verdict reflected the people’s overwhelming endorsement of the development model under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief minister.

"The people liked the development brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. They have given us an enormous victory, an unprecedented success. For this, we bow our heads before them," he told reporters, including PTI Video, amid a swirl of congratulatory handshakes and celebratory drumming outside the BJP office.