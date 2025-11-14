Tharoor says neither Congress nor Lalu reached out during Bihar campaign, calls for review of defeat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday said he was not invited to campaign in the Bihar election, while noting that the Congress would examine the reasons for its defeat.

Speaking to reporters in the wake of the Bihar poll outcome, Tharoor said the party has a responsibility to study in detail the causes behind the setback.

“Remember, we were not the senior partner in the alliance and the RJD also has to look carefully at its own performance,” he said.

According to him, in a mandate like Bihar’s, it is important to examine the totality of the party’s performance.

He noted that elections are about a number of factors.

“There is, of course, the popular mood. There are questions about the organisation’s strengths and weaknesses. There is a question of messaging. These are issues that will have to be looked at,” he said.