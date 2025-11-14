The strategy behind NDA’s Bihar triumph: Amit Shah’s blueprint

NEW DELHI: The JD(U)-led NDA has had a cakewalk in the 2025 Assembly polls. Several factors contributed to the sweeping victory, among them Amit Shah's electoral strategy.
Entrusted with steering the NDA to success, Shah camped in the state for 19 days, engaging closely with party workers and formulating as well as executing the ground strategy that helped position the BJP as the single largest party in Bihar.
Ensuring the implementation of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi — the NDA’s national poll mascot — envisioned for the state under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, Shah examined every electoral nuance, from shaping an acceptable seat-sharing arrangement to spreading a pro-incumbency wave through Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti across society.
A source close to Shah’s team told this newspaper on Friday that during his three-day stay in Patna, he cleared his schedule and managed to calm rebels who had been poised to damage the party’s prospects. This intervention proved highly effective and helped the BJP win more seats where rebels had threatened to hurt the party.
At the time, as many as 100 BJP rebels were working against the party’s interests. However, Shah, through a single-handed effort, persuaded all of them to abandon their rebellious stance and align themselves with the BJP’s political direction after meeting each of them and discussing the strategy and political prospects.
“These rebels, after Shah spoke to each of them, agreed — and this was a major factor that gave an edge to BJP and JD(U) candidates,” a senior figure associated with Shah’s team in Bihar told this newspaper.
“The most striking and brilliant aspect of Shah’s approach was how he smoothed relations between the JD(U) and LJP(RV) and coordinated efforts that helped both parties, finally ending the political bitterness left over from 2020,” a senior BJP leader added. Shah was the only leader from the central unit who held multiple meetings with party workers from the divisional to state levels, energising them with the spirit of PM Modi.
According to information obtained by this newspaper, from 17 September to 9 November — two days before the final round of polling on 11 November — Shah chaired five divisional-level meetings, five district-level meetings, addressed 35 rallies drawing massive crowds, and held one roadshow. In total, he participated in 46 events, giving the BJP and other NDA allies a strong advantage.
After the Bihar victory, and considering the way he handled the Haryana and Maharashtra polls as well, Shah has once again proved to be the “Man Friday” for both the Bihar NDA and the BJP. Known for approaching every election task in mission mode, Shah not only campaigned and coordinated ground strategy with all NDA partners but also researched how best to counter the Opposition’s narratives on SIR, employment, and other issues. Each of his moves significantly undercut the Opposition’s messaging.
At a rally days before the final round of polling, Shah had asserted: “November 14 will wash out the RJD and Congress families from politics. It will be a new Diwali for the people.”