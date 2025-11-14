Uttarakhand agent part of international human trafficking, cybercrime arrested

DEHRADUN: An local agent linked to an international human trafficking and cybercrime syndicate that lured young men from Uttarakhand with promises of lucrative jobs abroad, only to force them into illegal online operations in Myanmar, has been arrested by the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF).
The arrested individual has been identified as Sunil, a resident of Jaspur in Udham Singh Nagar district. The STF is currently pursuing other members of the gang based on information extracted from Sunil during intensive interrogation.
STF Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar confirmed the development to TNIE on Friday.
"Following recent efforts, in collaboration with the central government, approximately 21 youths from Uttarakhand, along with others from various Indian states, were successfully rescued from Myanmar (Burma) and repatriated," SSP Bhullar stated. "During the investigation, the STF team learnt that these victims were trafficked through local agents operating within the state. These agents lured the young men with offers of high-paying jobs, transporting them from Delhi to Bangkok."
According to sources within the STF, the victims were subsequently moved illegally from Bangkok, crossing jungles and rivers, to the K K Park area (Myawaddy) in Myanmar. There, they were held captive and forced to engage in high-pressure calling scams and other cyber-fraud activities.
The breakthrough came following a complaint filed by Mohammad Azam, a youth from Jaspur, at the Jaspur police station on Thursday. Sunil was arrested in connection with this specific case.
"It is that Sunil deceitfully sent Azam to Bangkok, effectively enslaving him to cyber criminals," SSP Bhullar explained. "Azam was promised a good life and a salary of 70,000 rupees. However, upon arrival at Bangkok airport, he was handed over to another individual and transported by boat through rivers and forests into Myanmar."
Once in Myanmar, Azam was handed over to the cyber criminals, where he was forced to participate in scam calls. Azam managed to contact his father via phone, recounting his ordeal. When the father approached agent Sunil demanding his son's return, Sunil demanded four lakh rupees for his release.
Against all odds, Azam managed to escape his captors on October 22. He reported his situation to Army personnel at the border, who promptly contacted the Indian Embassy, leading to the successful rescue of Azam and the other detained youths.
The STF team used information gathered from Azam and other sources to arrest the local facilitator, Sunil. Further investigation is underway to trace his contacts with the overseas cyber syndicate.