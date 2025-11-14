Uttarakhand agent part of international human trafficking, cybercrime arrested

DEHRADUN: An local agent linked to an international human trafficking and cybercrime syndicate that lured young men from Uttarakhand with promises of lucrative jobs abroad, only to force them into illegal online operations in Myanmar, has been arrested by the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF).

The arrested individual has been identified as Sunil, a resident of Jaspur in Udham Singh Nagar district. The STF is currently pursuing other members of the gang based on information extracted from Sunil during intensive interrogation.

STF Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar confirmed the development to TNIE on Friday.

"Following recent efforts, in collaboration with the central government, approximately 21 youths from Uttarakhand, along with others from various Indian states, were successfully rescued from Myanmar (Burma) and repatriated," SSP Bhullar stated. "During the investigation, the STF team learnt that these victims were trafficked through local agents operating within the state. These agents lured the young men with offers of high-paying jobs, transporting them from Delhi to Bangkok."