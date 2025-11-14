Woman pilgrim goes missing in Pakistan after Guru Nanak birth anniversary visit

CHANDIGARH: A woman Sikh devotee has gone missing in Pakistan after travelling as part of the 1,932-member Indian Sikh jatha that crossed into the neighbouring country via Attari–Wagah on 4 November to attend the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.
Sources said the group of Sikh devotees returned to India yesterday, with 1,922 pilgrims accounted for, as eight members of the jatha, including Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj, had returned earlier on 9 November.
However, Sarbjit Kaur, hailing from Amanipur village in Kapurthala district, did not return and went missing from the group. She did not mention her citizenship and passport number in the immigration form, raising concerns about her disappearance.
It is learnt that her name was reportedly not found in the immigration records while exiting Pakistan nor in the records for re-entry into India. State and central agencies are now looking into the matter. Authorities are trying to trace her previous links to determine how, and through what means, she went missing inside Pakistan.
It is also learnt that agencies are trying to trace her family members and have approached the Ministry of External Affairs and the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.
Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee confirmed that Kaur was part of the devotees who crossed into the neighbouring country through the Attari–Wagah Integrated Check Post.
Meanwhile, another devotee who was part of the group, 67-year-old Sukhwinder Singh from Chawke village in Bathinda district, died due to cardiac arrest at Gujranwala in Pakistan on 10 November.
Earlier, at least 14 Hindu pilgrims who were part of the jatha were denied entry by Pakistan authorities at the Wagah border check post. These pilgrims, who had Indian passports but were of Pakistan origin, were then sent back, said people privy to the information.
The jatha visited Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, Gurdwara Sacha Sauda in Farooqabad, and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur before it returned to India on 13 November.
The Pakistani government had granted visas to 2,150 Indian Sikh devotees to attend the 10-day festival marking the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.