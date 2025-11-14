Woman pilgrim goes missing in Pakistan after Guru Nanak birth anniversary visit

CHANDIGARH: A woman Sikh devotee has gone missing in Pakistan after travelling as part of the 1,932-member Indian Sikh jatha that crossed into the neighbouring country via Attari–Wagah on 4 November to attend the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Sources said the group of Sikh devotees returned to India yesterday, with 1,922 pilgrims accounted for, as eight members of the jatha, including Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj, had returned earlier on 9 November.

However, Sarbjit Kaur, hailing from Amanipur village in Kapurthala district, did not return and went missing from the group. She did not mention her citizenship and passport number in the immigration form, raising concerns about her disappearance.

It is learnt that her name was reportedly not found in the immigration records while exiting Pakistan nor in the records for re-entry into India. State and central agencies are now looking into the matter. Authorities are trying to trace her previous links to determine how, and through what means, she went missing inside Pakistan.