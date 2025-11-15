17-day-old infant killed in alleged human sacrifice in Jodhpur; four women detained

JAIPUR: A horrifying case of the alleged human sacrifice of a 17-day-old infant has emerged from Jodhpur, where four women, reportedly the child’s aunts, have been accused of killing the newborn. A disturbing video circulating on social media shows a woman holding the baby in her lap while chanting, as several others sit nearby, seemingly participating in what appears to be a tantric ritual.

According to reports, Suman, a resident of Sansiyon Ki Dhani Gujrawas, had returned to her parents’ home for the delivery about a month and a half ago. Her husband, Poonamram, said she gave birth to their son, identified as Pratyuksh, 17 days ago. On Friday night, while Suman was in the bathroom, her four sisters allegedly killed the infant.

The child’s father alleged that his sisters-in-law, frustrated at not being able to marry, killed the baby due to superstitious beliefs. He claimed the women first broke the infant’s limbs, then trampled and strangled him, even pulling out his hair.