17-day-old infant killed in alleged human sacrifice in Jodhpur; four women detained

JAIPUR: A horrifying case of the alleged human sacrifice of a 17-day-old infant has emerged from Jodhpur, where four women, reportedly the child’s aunts, have been accused of killing the newborn. A disturbing video circulating on social media shows a woman holding the baby in her lap while chanting, as several others sit nearby, seemingly participating in what appears to be a tantric ritual.
According to reports, Suman, a resident of Sansiyon Ki Dhani Gujrawas, had returned to her parents’ home for the delivery about a month and a half ago. Her husband, Poonamram, said she gave birth to their son, identified as Pratyuksh, 17 days ago. On Friday night, while Suman was in the bathroom, her four sisters allegedly killed the infant.
The child’s father alleged that his sisters-in-law, frustrated at not being able to marry, killed the baby due to superstitious beliefs. He claimed the women first broke the infant’s limbs, then trampled and strangled him, even pulling out his hair.
Recalling the moment he learned of his son’s death, the father said: “My wife informed me at 3:30 a.m. She said, ‘My sisters have killed your child.’ At first, I thought the child may have fallen during a fight. Later, I learned they had broken his hands and legs and suffocated him. The accused aunts were jealous of their sister, who already had two children and was settled in her family. All four are unmarried.”
The father has demanded strict action against the accused. Police have detained all four women for questioning and are investigating the case from the perspective of witchcraft and alleged human sacrifice.
The incident has once again raised concerns about rising cases of infant killings in Rajasthan. Recently, the state was shocked by another case in Churu, where a woman allegedly strangled her newborn just two hours after birth. To prevent anyone from hearing the baby’s cries, the child was first suffocated and then strangled. The crime came to light following the newborn’s postmortem report, after which the woman’s elder sister filed a murder case at Kotwali police station.