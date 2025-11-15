Aadhaar no longer the sole ID as Uttarakhand expands UCC registration norms

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has approved significant amendments to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) rules, notably broadening the definition of identity proof for registrations, including those related to live-in relationships, and strengthening safety measures within the code.

The state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has given its final approval to the Uniform Civil Code (Fourth Amendment) Rules, 2025. The Home Department accordingly issued the notification, making the changes effective immediately.

The most notable change concerns the identity documents required for UCC registration on the official portal. Earlier, the Aadhaar card was the primary, and often the sole, document mandated.

“The definition of proof of identity has been substantially broadened,” a government source confirmed. Under the new notification, registration will now accept a wider array of documents alongside the Aadhaar card. These include a passport, voter ID, ration card, PAN card and driving licence, in addition to other valid identification documents issued by central or state governments.

Crucially, wherever the text previously specified the “Aadhaar number” or the word “Aadhaar”, it has now been replaced with the more inclusive term “proof of identity”.

In addition to offering more flexibility on identity requirements, the amendments also address procedural timelines for registration processes, particularly those concerning marriage registration and the declaration of legal heirs.