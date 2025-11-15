Bypoll double blow to NC in J&K, Congress wins Anta in BJP-ruled Raj

NEW DELHI: Ruling parties on Friday suffered defeats in four of the eight seats where Assembly bypolls were held on November 11, with the Congress bagging one seat in BJP-ruled Rajasthan and PDP handing the National Conference its first defeat in Budgam.

The BJP won the Nagrota seat in J&K and Mizoram’s main Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) retained Dampa seat with its candidate R Lalthangliana defeating Vanlalsailova of the Zoram People’s Movement by 562 votes. In Nagrota, BJP’s Devyani Rana defeated J&K National Panthers Party candidate Harsh Dev Singh by 24,647 votes.

Opposition PDP’s Aga Syed Muntazir won the Budgam bypoll, defeating NC candidate Aga Syed Mehmood by 4,478 votes. The bypoll was necessitated after CM Omar Abdullah vacated the seat and chose family bastion Ganderbal after winning from both in assembly elections last year. In Anta, Pramod Jain Bhaya of Congress defeated BJP’s Morpal Suman by 15,612 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated after BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified following his conviction in a criminal case. AAP retained the Tarn Taran seat in Punjab, with its candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu defeating SAD nominee Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa by 12,091 votes.

JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren beat his nearest rival Babulal Soren of BJP in Ghatshila by-election in Jharkhand by over 38,500 votes. Somesh is the son of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren, whose death necessitated the bypoll.

In Odisha’s Nuapada, BJP’s Jay Dholakia beat Ghasi Ram Majhi of the Congress by 83,748 votes. V Naveen Yadav of Congress won Jubilee Hills seat defeating BRS nominee Maganti Sunitha by 24,729 votes.