CBI gets Lokpal nod to submit chargesheet against Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra in 'cash for query' case

KOLKATA: The Lokpal has given the go-ahead to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a chargesheet against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra to the court within four weeks in connection with the alleged cash-for-query case involving her.

With the Lokpal's approval, the CBI started the legal process against the MP from Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal's Nadia district.

The full bench of the Lokpal held a meeting on November 12 and took the decision to give the green signal to the central investigating agency to submit the chargesheet to the concerned court. The Lokpal on Saturday also asked the agency to submit a copy of the chargesheet to it.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had demanded a CBI probe against Mahua, alleging that she had asked questions in the House in exchange for cash and gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to mount an attack on industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

It was alleged that Mahua had indulged in corrupt practices including, but not limited to, taking bribes and other undue advantages from Hiranandani for "compromising her parliamentary privileges and causing national security threats by sharing her Lok Sabha login credentials."