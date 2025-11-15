Chauni village in Uttarakhand becomes ghost town as residents migrate for better opportunities

BAGESHWAR: In a heart-wrenching tale of migration and abandonment, Chauni village in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district lies deserted, its once vibrant life reduced to an eerie silence. Located just 23 kilometres from the district headquarters, the village, which was once home to 25 families, is now a shadow of its former self.
"Our village was once filled with the sound of children's laughter, and smoke would rise from chimneys every morning and evening," recalled a former resident. "But now, the silence is deafening."
Part of the Chamdthal gram panchayat, Chauni saw a gradual decline in population over the years. By 2015, the number of families had fallen to 15, and in January 2025, the last remaining family locked the doors and left, marking the end of an era.
"The last resident, a woman, was forced to leave due to lack of opportunities and basic amenities," said a local official. "Many villages in our region are facing similar challenges."
The primary drivers of this exodus are the absence of essential amenities. Residents cited a lack of roads, healthcare, education, and employment opportunities as reasons for the steady migration that accelerated after 2015.
Retired Principal Vanshidhar Joshi placed the blame squarely on governance. "Both old and new state and central governments are responsible for Chauni’s condition," he stated. Recalling his own struggles, he said, "I was the first graduate from the area, but I had to leave due to the lack of facilities. My fight for better amenities continues even today."
Local resident Ganesh confirmed the trend. "People started leaving because facilities were never provided. Some are now in Delhi, others in Lucknow. Our family stayed until last year, but we have now moved closer to the main road."
Lalita Prasad Joshi added that if proper infrastructure existed, villagers could have thrived through horticulture, cultivating kiwi, ginger, oranges, and fish farming.
Bageshwar’s Chief Development Officer, R.C. Tiwari, acknowledged the crisis. "Under the migration prevention scheme, we have selected affected villages for employment-generating projects. We will hold a meeting to investigate the specific reasons for Chauni’s complete emptying and will strive to repopulate it," Tiwari assured.
Despite official promises, Chauni sees life only once a year. Locals believe their ancestral deities reside in their native homes. Every summer, those who migrated return for eight to ten days to perform rituals. During this brief period, paths are cleared, hearths are lit, and the village briefly awakens, before sinking back into profound silence.