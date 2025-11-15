Chauni village in Uttarakhand becomes ghost town as residents migrate for better opportunities

BAGESHWAR: In a heart-wrenching tale of migration and abandonment, Chauni village in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district lies deserted, its once vibrant life reduced to an eerie silence. Located just 23 kilometres from the district headquarters, the village, which was once home to 25 families, is now a shadow of its former self.

"Our village was once filled with the sound of children's laughter, and smoke would rise from chimneys every morning and evening," recalled a former resident. "But now, the silence is deafening."

Part of the Chamdthal gram panchayat, Chauni saw a gradual decline in population over the years. By 2015, the number of families had fallen to 15, and in January 2025, the last remaining family locked the doors and left, marking the end of an era.