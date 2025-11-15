Chirag’s ‘jo jeeta wohi sikandar’ moment: A turnaround story

PATNA: Union minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan has emerged as the rising star in the 2025 assembly elections. In the previous assembly elections, Chirag’s party could win only one out of the 136 seats it contested. His party had no MLA in the 243-member Bihar assembly as its lone legislator joined JD(U) within months.

In this election, Chirag’s party has won 19 seats out of the 29 it contested. By improving his party’s performance compared to 2020, Chirag has consolidated his position within NDA. In 2020, his party had contested election solo but in 2025, he fought polls as part of NDA. It was offered 29 seats in NDA seat-sharing deal.

Seventeen out of the 19 seats on which LJP(RV) candidates have registered their win were held by Opposition Mahagathbandhan in the 2020 elections. As Scheduled Castes constitute 19.65% of state’s population (about 2 crore), Chirag helped NDA cross the 200-seat mark.

When LJP(RV) contested election solo in 2020, it harmed Nitish Kumar’s party as it fielded candidates mostly on the seats JD(U) was contesting. LJP (RV) had then coined a slogan: ‘PM Modi se bair nahi, Nitish teri khair nahi (Have no enmity with Modi, Nitish will not be spared).’ As a result, JD(U) could win only 43 seats against BJP’s 74.