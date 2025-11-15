'Congress abandoned tribals, BJP restored their dignity and development': PM Modi

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on Saturday in Gujarat, launched a blistering political attack on the Congress.

He accused the party of abandoning tribal communities for six decades and failing to recognise their contributions. He highlighted the BJP’s record of expanding welfare spending, building institutions, and elevating Adivasi leaders to national prominence since 2014.

PM Modi also invoked history, stating that tribal sacrifices in the freedom struggle were suppressed to glorify 'a few families', and asserted that his government restored long-overdue honour to tribal icons and communities across India.

He also accused the Congress of “leaving tribal communities to their fate” during its six decades in power.

He said that malnutrition, poor health services, broken connectivity and the absence of education became the “forced identity” of tribal regions as previous governments refused to intervene.

“They sat idle while an entire community struggled,” he declared, linking each failure directly to Congress leadership.

PM Modi also recalled the political timeline, emphasising that it was only when Atal Bihari Vajpayee became Prime Minister that India saw the creation of a dedicated Ministry of Tribal Affairs, something he described as a “foundational correction” that Congress had never even attempted.

"Yet, once the Congress-led government returned to power, the ministry was reduced to a token department with only a small amount allotted for tribal welfare, stalling crucial development.

He said his government, since 2014, “increased the ministry’s spending several times,” building momentum for development in areas ignored for generations.

He linked the expansion directly to health reforms, stating that the government boosted medical facilities in tribal districts as they face the deadly threat of sickle cell anaemia.

He also linked welfare to empowerment, highlighting massive investment in sports infrastructure and reminding the audience that India’s World Cup-winning women’s team had “one proud tribal player” who symbolised rising representation.