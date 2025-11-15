Controversy erupts as Assam minister Ashok Singhal's 'Gobi farming' post referring to Bhagalpur riot

GUWAHATI: An Assam minister’s cryptic social media post has stoked controversy, with netizens linking it to the 1989 Bhagalpur riots between Hindus and Muslims.
On Friday, when it was more or less clear that the NDA would sweep the Bihar elections, Assam’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal took to X and shared the photo of a cauliflower field, captioning it, “Bihar approves Gobi farming.”
He did not provide any explanation, but a section of netizens linked it to the “cauliflower burial case” during the Bhagalpur riots, in which over 1,000 people were killed and an estimated 50,000 others displaced. At Logain village, buried bodies were camouflaged by the plantation of cauliflower.
Following the Assam minister’s social media post, reactions flooded in on X.
“Sums up nation we are living in! Ruling party politician is openly supporting violence,” a user wrote.
“When ‘Gobi farming’ is mockingly used to dehumanise an entire community, despite the painful history of violence in places like Bhagalpur and yet they complain why only Muslims become ‘extremists.’ Dehumanisation has consequences,” another user posted on the microblogging site.
“If this is how a cabinet minister acts, imagine the confidence it gives to the people who follow him,” yet another user wrote.
However, some users shared different viewpoints on the post.
“People are unnecessarily seething at this. He is actually talking about how a government scheme in Bihar that provided subsidy and support to cauliflower farmers contributed to NDA victory in Bihar.”
Another wrote, “Cauliflower is one of the most nutritious vegetables and increasing cauliflower production is a key step towards building a healthy India.”
Singhal (56) is a two-time legislator who was first elected to the Assembly in 2016. He represents northern Assam’s Dhekiajuli constituency.