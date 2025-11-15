Cracks emerge in Maha Vikas Aghadi, Congress plans to contest BMC elections solo

Crack have emerged in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra, with the Congress planning to contest the BMC elections on its own.
Ramesh Chennithala, who is in charge of the Maharashtra Congress, said the state unit of the party has decided to contest the BMC elections solo. He said the local committee, taluka and district Congress units had urged that the party should contest all the 277 seats in the upcoming BMC elections.
“We conveyed this desire of our party leaders to the high command. The decision over contesting the BMC election solo will be taken by them,” Chennithala said, adding that the move will not impact the MVA alliance. “The opinions and demands of party workers are important in local body elections. This move will help the Congress party to strengthen and expand its base. It is also an opportunity for many loyal party workers to contest the elections,” Chennithala said.
Another senior Congress leader who requested anonymity said that in Mumbai the party has a major voter base. “We have observed that our alliance partners get our secular votes but in return, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is unable to transfer their votes. In the last elections, the Shiv Sena (UBT) got more benefits and seats as well but on the other hand, the Congress vote base and seats declined. We do not want to face the same situation again."
He said, "This time, both the Thackerays -- Uddhav and Raj -- plan to join hands. Raj Thackeray has espoused anti-North Indian and even anti-minority politics therefore his agenda is against the secular politics of the Congress."
He added, "We see the BMC elections as an opportunity for our party to develop the local leadership.”