Cracks emerge in Maha Vikas Aghadi, Congress plans to contest BMC elections solo

Crack have emerged in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra, with the Congress planning to contest the BMC elections on its own.

Ramesh Chennithala, who is in charge of the Maharashtra Congress, said the state unit of the party has decided to contest the BMC elections solo. He said the local committee, taluka and district Congress units had urged that the party should contest all the 277 seats in the upcoming BMC elections.

“We conveyed this desire of our party leaders to the high command. The decision over contesting the BMC election solo will be taken by them,” Chennithala said, adding that the move will not impact the MVA alliance. “The opinions and demands of party workers are important in local body elections. This move will help the Congress party to strengthen and expand its base. It is also an opportunity for many loyal party workers to contest the elections,” Chennithala said.