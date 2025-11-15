Digital tribal museum in Chhattisgarh sparks pride, connection among youth
RAIPUR: The country’s first digital tribal museum has begun evoking a deep sense of pride and historical connection among tribal youths, women, academicians and tourists. India’s first digital tribal museum, set up in New Raipur, the new capital city of Chhattisgarh, is generating excitement across communities.
The recently inaugurated Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial & Digital Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum, opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has quickly become a major attraction.
The museum features life-sized sculptures and vivid representations of tribal freedom fighters and their resistance against the British Empire. It serves as an inspiring source for tribal youth and local communities who may be unaware of their rich history.
Divided into 17 immersive sections, the museum employs sound, light and digital projections to transport visitors into the world of Chhattisgarh’s indigenous communities. Each display, whether showcasing village life, crafts or heroic resistance, offers a visual feast filled with colour and movement that captivates both casual tourists and serious researchers. For local villagers, these exhibits evoke a deep sense of pride and connection.
“Our ancestors’ stories of resistance against British colonialism inspire us,” said Mahendra Netam, a tribal youth from the Sarguja region who now works as a bike taxi driver in Raipur. He stood in front of an exhibit depicting the 1857 tribal uprisings that swept through central India, where Adivasi leaders like Gend Singh and Veer Narayan Singh bravely fought against British oppression.
In addition to documenting tribal resistance history, another section of the museum highlights the daily lives of tribal people, including their cultural practices, food, household chores and last rites.
In one corner, a group of women gathered around a display showcasing the transformation of tribal households, from using fuelwood and clay stoves to adopting LPG cooking.
The women observed the plaque with intrigued expressions, reflecting on their own changing lifestyles. “These types of cooking vessels are still used in our village,” said Sinita Goud, a young mother holding her infant, her eyes lighting up with recognition as she pointed to the gleaming bronze vessels.
For many, the museum represents more than just an archive; it serves as a bridge between the past and the present. It celebrates resilience, adaptation and identity. By digitally documenting tribal history, everyday life and resistance movements, the museum ensures that the stories of Chhattisgarh’s indigenous people are not only preserved but also retold in their own vibrant, proud and enduring voice.
The museum was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1 November. So far, over one lakh visitors have visited it since then.
India is home to several museums dedicated to tribal history and culture. A prominent example is the State Tribal Museum in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, which focuses on tribal life in both Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Other significant sites include the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Museum in Ranchi (Jharkhand), dedicated to tribal freedom fighters; the Tribal Museum in Silvassa (Dadra & Nagar Haveli), showcasing local life; and the Tribal Research & Training Institute Museum in Pune, which preserves Maharashtra’s tribal heritage.