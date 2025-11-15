ECI clarifies 3 lakh rise in Bihar voter count after Congress flags discrepancy

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday issued a detailed clarification on the process of updating electoral rolls, responding to concerns raised by the Congress regarding a nearly three-lakh difference in Bihar’s voter count. The Congress had highlighted that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in a press note dated 6 October, put the total number of voters in Bihar at 7.42 crore, while the Commission’s press release issued after polling reported the figure as 7.45 crore.

Accusing the ECI of lacking transparency, the Congress questioned the sudden rise in the number of voters.

In its response, the ECI explained that the 7.42-crore figure was based on the final electoral roll published on 30 September, prepared after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of rolls conducted prior to the announcement of the election schedule. This 30 September roll is traditionally regarded as the baseline voter data before any election.