ECI clarifies 3 lakh rise in Bihar voter count after Congress flags discrepancy

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday issued a detailed clarification on the process of updating electoral rolls, responding to concerns raised by the Congress regarding a nearly three-lakh difference in Bihar’s voter count. The Congress had highlighted that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in a press note dated 6 October, put the total number of voters in Bihar at 7.42 crore, while the Commission’s press release issued after polling reported the figure as 7.45 crore.
Accusing the ECI of lacking transparency, the Congress questioned the sudden rise in the number of voters.
In its response, the ECI explained that the 7.42-crore figure was based on the final electoral roll published on 30 September, prepared after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of rolls conducted prior to the announcement of the election schedule. This 30 September roll is traditionally regarded as the baseline voter data before any election.
The Commission clarified that, under election rules, eligible citizens may apply for enrolment up to ten days before the last date for filing nominations for each phase of an election. This provision remains available even after the election is formally announced, allowing additions to the voter list.
According to ECI officials, numerous valid applications were received between 1 October and the nomination deadlines for both phases. Following scrutiny, all eligible applicants were added to the rolls to ensure no qualified voter was excluded.
These additions resulted in an increase of approximately three lakh voters, bringing the total to 7.45 crore. The updated figure was correctly reflected in the post-poll press release, officials emphasised.
The Commission concluded that the variation was entirely procedural, consistent with electoral rules and longstanding practice, and not unusual in the context of an election exercise.