Fear of ‘Jungle raj’ return, sops to women: BJP’s winning Mantra

NEW DELHI: A year-long plan, backed by discreet RSS groundwork and two prominent factors—financial women-centric schemes (F-2) and the widely fanned fear of the return of Jungle Raj under an RJD government—moved together strategically to benefit the BJP in Bihar’s 2025 Vidhan Sabha elections.
Guided by the masterful electoral strategy of Amit Shah, the party, with NDA support, created a conducive electoral atmosphere that enabled it to emerge as the single-largest contender, despite not having a charismatic leader of Nitish Kumar’s stature.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who served as the national poll mascot for the NDA, described the outcome as a triumph of governance and development. “Good governance has won. Development has won. The pro-people spirit has won.
Social justice has won. Gratitude to each and every person of Bihar for blessing the NDA with a historical, unparalleled victory in the 2025 Vidhan Sabha elections. This mandate gives us renewed strength to serve the people and work for Bihar,” Modi posted on X following the results.
The BJP’s campaign focused on its twin strategy: highlighting women- and youth-centric schemes, including direct financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to over 1.5 crore women, and projecting a widespread fear of the return of Jungle Raj under the RJD.
The party’s development-oriented messaging, such as the inauguration of a new airport, increased budget allocations, and railway infrastructure projects, including Vande Bharat trains, reinforced the progress narrative. Modi added, “In the coming times, we will do even more for Bihar’s progress, Bihar’s infrastructure, and Bihar’s culture. We will ensure that the State’s Yuva Shakti (youth) and Nari Shakti (women) get many opportunities to lead a life of prosperity.”
The BJP also capitalised on controversies to its advantage. Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on the Chhath festival were framed as an insult to devotees. Dr Nikhil Anand, national general secretary of the BJP OBC Morcha, remarked, “Since the Chhatha festival is deeply rooted in the psyches of every Bihari, and Rahul Gandhi’s statement on the Chhatha and Modi’s stand on it as drama gave big ammunition against Mahagathbandhan. It was an insult to the devotees of Chhatha, who punished the Congress and RJD.” Modi also invoked Chhath Maiya at the start of his post-result address.
Strategic interventions, such as the SIR, which removed lakhs of invalid voters, further strengthened the BJP’s position, while grassroots mobilisation through the “Mera Booth Sab Se Mazboot” campaign ensured continuous engagement at every level. Social engineering in ticket distribution, caste-based alliances, and alliance-building with communities complemented development-focused messaging to create a winning formula.
Amit Shah’s strategy proved pivotal in BJP’s success. As part of a carefully planned campaign, the party held rallies for PM Modi in nearly every district it sought to strengthen, a move that paid off.