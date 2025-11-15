Fear of ‘Jungle raj’ return, sops to women: BJP’s winning Mantra

NEW DELHI: A year-long plan, backed by discreet RSS groundwork and two prominent factors—financial women-centric schemes (F-2) and the widely fanned fear of the return of Jungle Raj under an RJD government—moved together strategically to benefit the BJP in Bihar’s 2025 Vidhan Sabha elections.

Guided by the masterful electoral strategy of Amit Shah, the party, with NDA support, created a conducive electoral atmosphere that enabled it to emerge as the single-largest contender, despite not having a charismatic leader of Nitish Kumar’s stature.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who served as the national poll mascot for the NDA, described the outcome as a triumph of governance and development. “Good governance has won. Development has won. The pro-people spirit has won.

Social justice has won. Gratitude to each and every person of Bihar for blessing the NDA with a historical, unparalleled victory in the 2025 Vidhan Sabha elections. This mandate gives us renewed strength to serve the people and work for Bihar,” Modi posted on X following the results.

The BJP’s campaign focused on its twin strategy: highlighting women- and youth-centric schemes, including direct financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to over 1.5 crore women, and projecting a widespread fear of the return of Jungle Raj under the RJD.