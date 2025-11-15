Final arrangements for Ram temple flag hoisting event in Ayodhya nearing completion

LUCKNOW: Preparations for the Ram Mandir flag-hoisting (Dharma Dhwajaarohan) ceremony in Ayodhya are close to completion, with final arrangements being done.
Scheduled for November 25, the event is viewed as a symbolic marker of the temple’s completion. On this day, general devotees will not be able to have darshan of Ram Lalla, as the temple trust has urged people to participate in the ceremony from home.
Among the dignitaries to be present at the temple on the occasion include Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest, and Arun Yogiraj, who had sculpted the idol of Ram Lalla, will be a special guest.
Invitations were also sent to prominent figures, including Mukesh Ambani, Bollywood mega star Amitabh Bachchan and Singer Sonu Nigam. The Prime Minister will once again meet the workers and artisans involved in the temple’s construction.
Meanwhile, security has been tightened across Ayodhya, with joint teams from the trust and security agencies monitoring all activities in and around the temple premises.
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's General Secretary Champat Rai said that PM Modi, UP Governor Ananadiben Patel, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be present at the flag hoisting ceremony on November 25.
Considering security and dignity of the event, darshan of Ram Lalla will be closed for general devotees from the night of November 24. No devotee will be allowed to visit the temple on November 25. Champat Rai said that the flag hoisting (Dhwajarohan) ceremony was an announcement that the construction of the Ram temple was now complete.
He appealed to all devotees to maintain restraint and celebrate the historic moment with respect. Besides, industrialists and business tycoons, key invitees include L&T MD & CEO SN Subramanyam, Tata Group CEO N Chandrasekaran and GMR Group’s G Kiran Kumar.
The sources claimed that NRIs who contributed funds under FCRA would also be among the guests. Moreover, experts from top national technical and scientific institutions are also being invited. Special recognition is planned for experts involved in the temple’s scientific and technical work.