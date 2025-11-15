Former Union Minister RK Singh quits BJP following suspension over ‘anti-party activities’

PATNA: Hours after receiving a show-cause notice by BJP over alleged anti-party activities, former Union Minister and senior leader Raj Kumar Singh resigned from the party.

Two other leaders, Ashok Agarwal and Usha Agarwal have also received show-cause notices and have been given a week to respond with reasons why they should not be expelled from the party.

Singh, a retired IAS officer of Bihar cadre, had been critical of Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and state Health Minister Mangal Pandey after Jan Suraaj Party accused them of being involved in corruption and unlawful activities.

A former union minister for power, Singh had also alleged that Bihar would incur losses of over Rs 62,000 crore if a thermal plant was awarded to the Adani group. When he raised the matter with the state government, Singh was told that "everything was hunky-dory".

Singh had also accused Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal of ruining the party’s image and demanded clarification from him.