High Courts must respond quickly and accurately, just like emergency wards in hospitals: Justice Surya Kant

RANCHI: Supreme Court judge Surya Kant said that High Courts must respond to injustice with the speed and precision of a hospital emergency ward.

Speaking at the Jharkhand High Court’s Silver Jubilee celebrations in Ranchi, he called for a judicial system equipped to act instantly when a crisis arises, much like medical teams that cannot afford delay when their lives are at stake.

According to Justice Surya Kant, the judiciary must embrace rapid, coordinated and technology-enabled responses to ensure timely justice.

Justice Surya Kant believes that High Courts should envision their institutional development in the same way that a modern hospital designs its emergency services, with structures capable of responding promptly, decisively and accurately in times of crisis.

"Our courts must aspire to the same level of preparedness, efficiency and coordinated response," he said.

Justice Surya Kant further added, “Only with such foresight the judiciary continue to provide timely and effective solutions addressing every challenge with the speed and clarity that a constitutional democracy demands.”

"These are not merely administrative considerations; they are the next step in the evolution of access to justice," he added.

Surya Kant said High Courts have the power and responsibility to act as engines of social transformation.

Their wide jurisdiction, constitutional authority and closeness to the people allow them to shape legal development in ways that directly touch citizens’ lives.