Massive fire guts shops, engulfs buildings in Kolkata’s Burrabazar; 20 fire tenders deployed

KOLKATA: A devastating fire broke out in an electrical goods shop at Ezra Street in the downtown Burrabazar area of Kolkata in the early hours of Saturday.

Twenty fire tenders have been pressed into service so far to bring the blaze under control. The fire was so intense that flames engulfed nearby buildings and shops one after another.

Within minutes, the blaze spread to a ten-storey building opposite to the affected electrical goods shop.

Firefighting engines struggled to reach the engulfed shops and establishments due to the narrow lanes and large stacks of inflammable materials and construction blocks.

Fire brigade officials said it was extremely difficult for firefighters to bring the flames under control.

No casualties have been reported so far, though many small shop owners and traders were seen leaving the spot in fear and anxiety.

The flames were first spotted by early morning risers in the locality, a mix of business establishments and residential buildings, on the first floor of 17 Ezra Street.

Locals attempted to douse the blaze on their own, but the intensity increased as the flames reached some yet-to-be-identified combustible materials.