NDA Tsunami takes over Fort seemanchal, once an oppn bastion

NEW DELHI: As the ruling alliance stormed back into power in Bihar on Friday, a key takeaway from the Assembly elections is a significant political shift in the Seemanchal region in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Of the 24 seats in the region, which has a sizeable Muslim population and has long been considered an Opposition stronghold, the NDA secured 15.

The Congress managed to get three seats, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which once enjoyed solid Muslim support, was reduced to a single seat. Among NDA constituents, the BJP, JD(U), and the LJP won 8, 5, and 2 seats, respectively. Significantly, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM secured five seats out of the 25 it contested. Muslims account for around 17.7% of the state’s population. An estimated 47% of them reside in Seemanchal.

Seemanchal, which borders Nepal and Bangladesh through West Bengal, has always drawn attention and often shapes the broader narrative of state politics.

The BJP’s campaign in the region was largely framed around the issue of infiltration, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi promising to deport illegal immigrants. Comprising four districts—Purnea, Araria, Katihar, and Kishanganj—the region has long been considered a bellwether. The Grand Alliance had hoped to make gains here, but analysts say voters showed a decisive shift towards the National Democratic Alliance this time.

In the 2020 Assembly election, the BJP won eight seats in Seemanchal, JD(U) secured four, and the Congress won five. The CPI(ML) and the RJD each took one seat.