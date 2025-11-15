NiMo Landslide in Bihar

PATNA: The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) scored a victory for ages in the Bihar Assembly election on Friday, securing a commanding three-fourths majority. While the NDA bagged 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, the RJD‑Congress combine was not even close, garnering a meagre 35 seats.
The drubbing pushed the alliance to the periphery of Bihar’s political landscape. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 89 seats, while JD(U) won 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5, and RLM 4.
The opposition Mahagathbandhan suffered a crushing defeat: RJD won 25 seats, Congress 6, CPI(ML) 2, and CPM 1. The BJP and JD(U) contested 101 seats each, while LJP(RV) fielded candidates in 28. Hyderabad MP Asasuddin Owaisi’s party — All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) — maintained its stronghold in Muslim dominated Bihar’s Seemanchal region, winning five of the 23 seats it contested in this region. AIMIM’s vote share has also increased from 1.3 per cent in 2020 to 1.85 per cent in 2025.
For the Congress, this election is befuddling. It marked its second-worst performance in Bihar’s electoral history, just short of 2010 when it won four seats in another NDA landside year.
This year’s election recorded a historic voter turnout of 66.91%— the highest since 1951. Women voters led with 71.6% participation, outpacing men (62.8%).
Historically, rising turnout has triggered government change thrice in Bihar: 1967 (+7%, Congress ousted), 1980 (+6.8%), and 1990 (+5.7%, Congress again removed). But in 2025, the NDA defied that trend, delivering a blow to the Mahagathbandhan since there was no anti-incumbency against the Nitish government.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reinforced his political relevance through bold policies, including women’s reservation laws and welfare schemes for economically backward classes (EBCs). Despite concerns over age and health, Nitish passed the test of endurance and public trust. JD(U) retained strong support among Kurmi-Kushwaha communities, EBCs, women, and Dalits. Women voters were decisively consolidated via initiatives like Mahila Rojgar Yojana.
Unlike 2020, when Chirag Paswan’s LJP(RV) dented JD(U)’s vote share, the 2025 polls saw complete NDA cohesion. A primarily development narrative saw the NDA storm traditional Mahagathbandhan strongholds in Magadh and Shahabad, while boosting gains in Muslim-majority Seemanchal and Kosi. It further solidified in Mithilanchal, Champaran, and Tirhut.
The NDA was able to breach Muslim-dominated seats, fracturing the opposition. AIMIM and Jan Suraaj Party split votes, cracking RJD’s MY (Muslim-Yadav) base. Yadavs stayed loyal to RJD, but many Muslims shifted to Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).
At the other end of the spectrum, the Congress hit rock bottom, winning just 6 of 61 seats—down from 19 of 70 in 2020.
“The people of Bihar have taken the state by storm,” PM Narendra Modi told jubilant supporters in Delhi. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, set to take oath for a record 10th time, thanked voters and attributed the victory to people’s trust and the Centre’s support.