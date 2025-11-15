NiMo Landslide in Bihar

PATNA: The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) scored a victory for ages in the Bihar Assembly election on Friday, securing a commanding three-fourths majority. While the NDA bagged 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, the RJD‑Congress combine was not even close, garnering a meagre 35 seats.

The drubbing pushed the alliance to the periphery of Bihar’s political landscape. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 89 seats, while JD(U) won 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5, and RLM 4.

The opposition Mahagathbandhan suffered a crushing defeat: RJD won 25 seats, Congress 6, CPI(ML) 2, and CPM 1. The BJP and JD(U) contested 101 seats each, while LJP(RV) fielded candidates in 28. Hyderabad MP Asasuddin Owaisi’s party — All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) — maintained its stronghold in Muslim dominated Bihar’s Seemanchal region, winning five of the 23 seats it contested in this region. AIMIM’s vote share has also increased from 1.3 per cent in 2020 to 1.85 per cent in 2025.

For the Congress, this election is befuddling. It marked its second-worst performance in Bihar’s electoral history, just short of 2010 when it won four seats in another NDA landside year.

This year’s election recorded a historic voter turnout of 66.91%— the highest since 1951. Women voters led with 71.6% participation, outpacing men (62.8%).