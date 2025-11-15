'No sorrow in defeat...ups and downs inevitable': RJD in first reaction to Bihar defeat

In its first response to the extraordinary drubbing in the Bihar Assembly polls, Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the key constituent of the opposition Mahagathbandhan, on Saturday said "ups and downs are inevitable" in public service.

Calling itself a "party of the poor," the RJD, which faced the election under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, said it had "no sorrow" in the defeat.

"Public service is an unceasing process, an endless journey! Ups and downs are inevitable in it. No sorrow in defeat, no arrogance in victory! The Rashtriya Janata Dal is the party of the poor, it will continue to raise their voice among the poor!," the party said in a post on X.

In the second-worst performance in its history, the RJD was reduced to just 25 seats when the results of the Bihar Assembly polls were announced on Friday, making way for a historic win by the ruling NDA coalition led by JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar.