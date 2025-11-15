Punjab Cabinet clears farmhouse policy for de-listed PLPA lands, providing relief to influential owners

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Cabinet has approved a new farmhouse policy for land parcels de-listed under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) in the environmentally sensitive Kandi region of the lower Shivalik Hills, stretching from SAS Nagar to Pathankot. The move aims to regularise authorised structures and is expected to “rescue” numerous influential individuals, including politicians and senior bureaucrats, who own properties in these areas.
The policy establishes a standardised and transparent framework for the regularisation of existing structures and for permitting new low-impact residential units on de-listed lands. It stipulates a minimum plot size of 4,000 square yards and imposes strict controls such as a low Floor Area Ratio (FAR), limited site coverage, and a restriction to ground-plus-one construction.
To ensure environmental protection, the policy mandates robust safeguards, including plantation of indigenous species, use of sustainable building materials, rainwater harvesting, and solar energy systems. A committee headed by Secretary, Housing, Vikas Garg, was constituted on the directions of Chief Secretary KAP Sinha to frame guidelines for regularisation of authorised structures.
The biggest beneficiaries are expected to be those who own land or have already constructed farmhouses in the periphery of Chandigarh. According to sources, the government was under pressure from a powerful lobby, as many VIPs had already built farmhouses on de-listed land and were facing demolition notices for violating housing norms.
Forest department sources noted that the policy had faced hurdles due to the Periphery Act, the proposed Sukhna eco-sensitive zone, and Supreme Court guidelines governing land use in areas removed from PLPA protection. The Eco-Tourism Development Committee reportedly rejected around 90 regularisation applications, stating that the existing structures violated guidelines. Forest officials maintain that Supreme Court directions must be upheld to protect forest and wildlife norms.
The Cabinet also approved a policy, modelled on that of the Department of Industry and Commerce, for fragmentation or subdivision of industrial plots under the Housing and Urban Development Department. This aims to bring parity between the two departments. Subdivision of industrial plots into two or more units will be permitted, provided no sub-plot measures less than 500 square yards.
Approval was also given to launch the Navi Dishaa scheme to address menstrual hygiene and provide free sanitary napkins to adolescent girls and vulnerable women. The initiative will emphasise awareness, education, behavioural change, and distribution of free sanitary napkins to women aged 15–44, especially school dropouts, BPL households, slum dwellers, itinerant communities, and homeless women.
The Cabinet further granted approval to summon the 10th (Special) Session of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha at Anandpur Sahib on 24 November, as part of events commemorating the 350th martyrdom day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur. The session will be held at Bhai Jaita Ji.
In another significant decision, the Cabinet enhanced the retirement age for administrative posts filled through promotion from the Medical Teaching Faculty in the Department of Medical Education and Research (MER) from 62 to 65 years. The move aligns Punjab with Haryana, Chandigarh (UT), and Union Government institutions, and is expected to improve faculty retention and institutional stability amid expanding medical colleges.
The government also approved the creation of a separate cadre for postings in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). Many Punjab quota posts have remained vacant, leading the Board to fill them with its own staff. The Cabinet has sanctioned 2,458 posts across various departments and approved relevant service rules.
Additionally, approval has been granted to recruit 311 nurses in the Health and Family Welfare Department. This measure underscores the state’s commitment to strengthening public healthcare infrastructure. Recruitment of more than 400 additional nurses is under way, with all new staff expected to join by the first week of December.
The government has already completed the recruitment of 800 doctors through a transparent process to meet rising healthcare demands. Over 175 specialist doctors have been appointed in key disciplines, including paediatrics, medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, and surgery. Taken together, these efforts constitute one of Punjab’s largest recent healthcare recruitment drives, aimed at ensuring timely, accessible, and high-quality health services for all.