Punjab Cabinet clears farmhouse policy for de-listed PLPA lands, providing relief to influential owners

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Cabinet has approved a new farmhouse policy for land parcels de-listed under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) in the environmentally sensitive Kandi region of the lower Shivalik Hills, stretching from SAS Nagar to Pathankot. The move aims to regularise authorised structures and is expected to “rescue” numerous influential individuals, including politicians and senior bureaucrats, who own properties in these areas.

The policy establishes a standardised and transparent framework for the regularisation of existing structures and for permitting new low-impact residential units on de-listed lands. It stipulates a minimum plot size of 4,000 square yards and imposes strict controls such as a low Floor Area Ratio (FAR), limited site coverage, and a restriction to ground-plus-one construction.

To ensure environmental protection, the policy mandates robust safeguards, including plantation of indigenous species, use of sustainable building materials, rainwater harvesting, and solar energy systems. A committee headed by Secretary, Housing, Vikas Garg, was constituted on the directions of Chief Secretary KAP Sinha to frame guidelines for regularisation of authorised structures.

The biggest beneficiaries are expected to be those who own land or have already constructed farmhouses in the periphery of Chandigarh. According to sources, the government was under pressure from a powerful lobby, as many VIPs had already built farmhouses on de-listed land and were facing demolition notices for violating housing norms.