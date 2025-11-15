Punjab government suspends Amritsar SSP Maninder Singh over lapses in curbing gangster activity

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government has suspended Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar (Rural), Maninder Singh, who was accused of “failing to address escalating gangster activities effectively’’ and perceived lapses in tackling organised crime.

Sources point out that the government reviewed recent incidents and inputs from multiple agencies before taking the decision to suspend Singh. The action comes after reports highlighted delays in action on several significant cases and a lack of effective ground-level response against criminal gangs.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had stated that any laxity in dealing with criminals “would not be tolerated’’. During the Tarn Taran bypoll campaign, national convener of AAP Arvind Kejriwal had pledged to eliminate gangsterism from Punjab, warning those involved “to exit the state within a week’’.