Saur Samadhan App yields results with real-time monitoring, redressal of solar plants’ functioning in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: An interactive App ‘Saur Samadhan’, intended to ensure the users' access to clean and renewable energy from installed solar plants without any hassles in Chhattisgarh, gets recognised for yielding expedient purposes.
A real-time monitoring followed by resolution of complaints, the App designed by Chhattisgarh State Renewable Energy Development Agency (CREDA) leads to better accountability among the workforce, fetching appreciable results for those accessing power from solar plants.
Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo launched the innovative App on 18 November 2024, and so far, the complaints of over 1250 solar plants have been attended to and resolved through it.
The Society of Energy Engineers and Managers has selected the CREDA App for its 10th national energy management awards to be held in Delhi on November 19-20.
During the occasion, CREDA chief Rajesh Singh Rana will be awarded the best chief executive officer for facilitating the innovative App that promptly serves the needs of the consumers without any inconvenience, an official said.
The key features of the CREDA App include real-time monitoring processes, resilient inspection protocols and a resolute framework for resolving public complaints.
Around 2.75 lakh solar plants have been successfully set up in Chhattisgarh, with the reach of clean renewable energy expanded across the remote areas, mostly in rural-tribal belts.
‘Saur Samadhan’ can instantly monitor its established solar plants on an effective digital medium. The App enables users to report operational issues with solar installations directly from their mobile phones.
After the complaint on sharing information over a non-working or malfunctioning device is registered, an ID is generated for each grievance.
The status and action initiated can be tracked by concerned consumers on the App.
There is a straightforward and transparent information procedure established between CREDA and the consumers on quick complaint resolution at district and headquarters levels, said Rana, the CEO.
The concerned officials get an instant message about the grievance via text messaging (short message service) and WhatsApp on their mobile phone, following which swift action is initiated, directing the ground staff to attend, repair and restore faulty or disrupted solar plants to optimum functioning state.
“The complaint resolution process has been made effective, quick and reliable. In the process, the quality of work and performance at the field level gets remarkably improved”, the CEO added.