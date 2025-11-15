Saur Samadhan App yields results with real-time monitoring, redressal of solar plants’ functioning in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: An interactive App ‘Saur Samadhan’, intended to ensure the users' access to clean and renewable energy from installed solar plants without any hassles in Chhattisgarh, gets recognised for yielding expedient purposes.

A real-time monitoring followed by resolution of complaints, the App designed by Chhattisgarh State Renewable Energy Development Agency (CREDA) leads to better accountability among the workforce, fetching appreciable results for those accessing power from solar plants.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo launched the innovative App on 18 November 2024, and so far, the complaints of over 1250 solar plants have been attended to and resolved through it.

The Society of Energy Engineers and Managers has selected the CREDA App for its 10th national energy management awards to be held in Delhi on November 19-20.

During the occasion, CREDA chief Rajesh Singh Rana will be awarded the best chief executive officer for facilitating the innovative App that promptly serves the needs of the consumers without any inconvenience, an official said.