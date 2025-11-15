Several labourers feared trapped after stone quarry collapses in UP's Sonbhadra

SONBHADRA: A portion of a stone quarry here collapsed on Sunday, trapping several labourers under the rubble, officials said.

The exact number of people trapped is still unknown, but Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjeev Kumar Gond, who visited the site in Billi Markundi village in Sonbhadra district, said that “around a dozen labourers” may be under the debris.

District Magistrate B N Singh stated that a wall inside Krishna Mines quarry suddenly caved in, trapping the workers.

“Some labourers are buried after a wall collapsed inside the quarry,” Singh said.