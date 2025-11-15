Several labourers feared trapped after stone quarry collapses in UP's Sonbhadra

SONBHADRA: A portion of a stone quarry here collapsed on Sunday, trapping several labourers under the rubble, officials said.
The exact number of people trapped is still unknown, but Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjeev Kumar Gond, who visited the site in Billi Markundi village in Sonbhadra district, said that “around a dozen labourers” may be under the debris.
District Magistrate B N Singh stated that a wall inside Krishna Mines quarry suddenly caved in, trapping the workers.
“Some labourers are buried after a wall collapsed inside the quarry,” Singh said.
The DM confirmed that teams from the NDRF and SDRF have left Mirzapur to carry out rescue operations at the site.
Minister of State for Social Welfare Sanjeev Kumar Gond, who is also the local MLA, visited the spot with district officials. Citing information from people present at the site, he said that “around a dozen labourers” may be trapped under the debris, though the exact number remains unclear.
“The district magistrate, superintendent of police and other officials are at the spot, and relief operations are underway. I am also present here and every possible effort is being made,” the minister said.
He added that “the circumstances under which the mine was operating will be investigated. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty. We stand with the families of the victims.”
Gond also confirmed that ex-gratia compensation would be provided to the people affected. “This is a very sad incident,” he said.