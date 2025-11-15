Uttar Pradesh govt to withdraw case against Mohammad Akhlaq lynching case accused

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to withdraw the case against Mohammad Akhlaq lynching case accused. The 50-year-old
Akhlaq, 50, was lynched by a mob over rumours of alleged cow slaughter and storing its meat at his home in Dadri’s Bisada village in Greater Noida in 2015.
His son, Danish, was thrashed too, but he survived after spending several days in hospital.
According to Gautam Buddha Nagar Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC), Bhag Singh Bhati, the withdrawal application, issued by the state government in connection with Mohammad Akhlaq Ahmed’s case, was filed before the competent court on October 15.
“The court is yet to pass order on the application. It has rather fixed December 12 for hearing the matter,” said Bhati.
Bhati added that it was for the court to decide whether the case would be withdrawn or not. Until then, the trial would continue.
“So far, the testimony of the first prosecution witness — the complainant and the deceased’s daughter, Shaista— is underway,” Bhati added. He also confirmed that all 15 accused facing trial in the case were currently out on bail.
Meanwhile, Defence counsel, BR Sharma, also confirmed that withdrawal application was moved by government counsel in the court.
Akhlaq and his son Danish had faced the mob’s wrath on September 28, 2015, following an announcement from the village temple that he had slaughtered a cow.
Both father and son were dragged out of their house and badly beaten up. Akhlaq, later, died at a Noida hospital, while Danish survived after undergoing major surgery to correct head injury inflicted by mobsters.
Police had registered an FIR at Jarcha police station under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (assault), 504 (intentional insult to disturb peace), of IPC.
In 2015, 15 persons including Vishal Rana, son of a local BJP leader, and his cousin Shivam, were charge-sheeted as the main conspirators who led the mob to Akhlaq’s house and assaulted the family.
The meat recovered from Akhlaq’s house was also sent to a forensic laboratory in Mathura for examination and the report had stated that it belonged to a “cow or its progeny”. Akhlaq’s family, however, had alleged that the samples were switched.
In 2016, a Surajpur court had ordered a separate FIR to be filed against Akhlaq’s family for alleged cow slaughter.