Uttar Pradesh govt to withdraw case against Mohammad Akhlaq lynching case accused

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to withdraw the case against Mohammad Akhlaq lynching case accused. The 50-year-old

Akhlaq, 50, was lynched by a mob over rumours of alleged cow slaughter and storing its meat at his home in Dadri’s Bisada village in Greater Noida in 2015.

His son, Danish, was thrashed too, but he survived after spending several days in hospital.

According to Gautam Buddha Nagar Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC), Bhag Singh Bhati, the withdrawal application, issued by the state government in connection with Mohammad Akhlaq Ahmed’s case, was filed before the competent court on October 15.

“The court is yet to pass order on the application. It has rather fixed December 12 for hearing the matter,” said Bhati.

Bhati added that it was for the court to decide whether the case would be withdrawn or not. Until then, the trial would continue.

“So far, the testimony of the first prosecution witness — the complainant and the deceased’s daughter, Shaista— is underway,” Bhati added. He also confirmed that all 15 accused facing trial in the case were currently out on bail.

Meanwhile, Defence counsel, BR Sharma, also confirmed that withdrawal application was moved by government counsel in the court.

Akhlaq and his son Danish had faced the mob’s wrath on September 28, 2015, following an announcement from the village temple that he had slaughtered a cow.