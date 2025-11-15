Uttarakhand CM Dhami returns to ancestral village after 45 years, vows to prioritise development

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami returned to his ancestral village, Dandi-Barmo in Pithoragarh, after nearly 45 years, accompanied by his mother, Vishnu Devi. He received a rousing traditional welcome from villagers with dhol-nagadas (drums), devotional songs, and auspicious chants.

During the visit, villagers highlighted pressing local issues, especially the absence of a local hospital, which forces them to travel 35 km to the district hospital for medical care.

Addressing their concerns in Kumaoni, CM Dhami assured residents that development in the region would be prioritised. He pointed to a major upcoming project as a solution to the healthcare gap.

“The state-of-the-art medical college being built in Pithoragarh at a cost of Rs 700 crore will be a game-changer for this region. It will feature modern facilities to ensure quality treatment reaches people in remote villages. Work is progressing rapidly and will be completed soon,” Dhami said.

The Chief Minister grew emotional as he recalled his childhood in the village, where he studied up to the third grade. He shared memories of walking barefoot from Tundi to Barmo during harsh winters without warm clothing, his fingers going numb from the cold.

“Whatever I am today is because of the blessings of this very land,” he said, reminiscing about earlier times. Upon arrival, Dhami first visited the Brahmachari temple, his family deity’s shrine, offering prayers and applying sacred soil (mitti) to his forehead. He later visited the Khandenath temple, where villagers and party workers welcomed him with garlands. Local priests (Dev Dangaris) performed traditional rituals to bless him.

Dhami also touched the feet of village elders to seek their blessings, shared sweets with the women, and interacted warmly with all residents. Villagers expressed great joy at welcoming back their “son who returned home.”

Beyond healthcare, the Chief Minister highlighted improvements in air connectivity, noting that the Naini-Saini Airport now handles both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters.

“We have sanctioned Rs 450 crore for the expansion of the airport. The runway extension will make travel easier and provide relief to distant villages,” he added.

CM Dhami spent nearly two hours in the village, actively listening to grievances and aspirations before departing.