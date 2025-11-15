Wedding day turns deadly in Gujarat, groom kills bride with iron pipe hours before marriage ceremony

AHMEDABAD: A 22-year-old woman, set to marry this morning in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, was brutally murdered by her would-be husband with an iron pipe after a heated argument over food and money. The accused, who had been living with her in a live-in relationship, fled immediately after the murder.
Police launched a manhunt and began an in-depth probe into the killing that unfolded just hours before the wedding rituals. The incident occured near Tekri Chowk in the Prabhudas Lake area, where 22-year-old Soni Rathod was murdered by her fiancé Sajan Baraiya, with whom she had been living for months in a live-in relationship.
Police said the couple had an argument early in the morning over food and money, a dispute that rapidly escalated into violence. Sajan allegedly grabbed an iron pipe, and repeatedly striked Soni on her head and body. Officers said he even smashed her head against a wall, leaving her with fatal injuries.
A police convoy rushed to the scene the moment locals alerted the Gangajaliya Police Station. Investigators sealed the area, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem. City DySP RR Sindhal, detailing the sequence of events in an extended statement, said “This morning, a murder took place near Prabhudas Lake Street No. 10 within the Gangajaliya Police Station limits. The deceased, Soni, aged 22, was scheduled to marry the accused, Sajan, aged 26, today."
“The accused arrived at the bride’s residence early in the morning, where a quarrel broke out between them. During this quarrel, Sajan lost his temper, picked up an iron pipe, and inflicted severe injuries on her head and body. He further pushed her against a wall, causing fatal head injuries. After the assault, the accused fled from the spot,” the DySP said.
The officer added, “We have taken possession of the body, initiated post-mortem procedures, and begun the formal complaint process.” He further said that the couple had been living together for a long time, and preparations for their wedding were already underway. Funeral rites for a family member of Soni had been conducted just yesterday, making today’s violence even more tragic.
As police teams fan out to trace the absconding accused, officers describe him as violent, agitated, and capable of further harm. Multiple teams have been deployed to track him down, and the investigation continues with urgency.