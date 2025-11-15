Wedding day turns deadly in Gujarat, groom kills bride with iron pipe hours before marriage ceremony

AHMEDABAD: A 22-year-old woman, set to marry this morning in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, was brutally murdered by her would-be husband with an iron pipe after a heated argument over food and money. The accused, who had been living with her in a live-in relationship, fled immediately after the murder.

Police launched a manhunt and began an in-depth probe into the killing that unfolded just hours before the wedding rituals. The incident occured near Tekri Chowk in the Prabhudas Lake area, where 22-year-old Soni Rathod was murdered by her fiancé Sajan Baraiya, with whom she had been living for months in a live-in relationship.

Police said the couple had an argument early in the morning over food and money, a dispute that rapidly escalated into violence. Sajan allegedly grabbed an iron pipe, and repeatedly striked Soni on her head and body. Officers said he even smashed her head against a wall, leaving her with fatal injuries.

A police convoy rushed to the scene the moment locals alerted the Gangajaliya Police Station. Investigators sealed the area, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem. City DySP RR Sindhal, detailing the sequence of events in an extended statement, said “This morning, a murder took place near Prabhudas Lake Street No. 10 within the Gangajaliya Police Station limits. The deceased, Soni, aged 22, was scheduled to marry the accused, Sajan, aged 26, today."