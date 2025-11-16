Bengal doctor released after NIA interrogation in Delhi blast probe

KOLKATA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Delhi car explosion case on Saturday released young Dr Zanishar Alam, a former MBBS student of Al Falah University in Faridabad, after a marathon interrogation lasting five hours.
He had come to his Konal village in Dalkhola in North Dinajpur district, West Bengal, on Wednesday to supervise preparations for his sister’s wedding ceremony, sources said.
NIA officials allegedly detained him on Friday in connection with the deadly Delhi blast incident on 10 November and took him to Siliguri for questioning. Officers of the NIA and other experts from Central investigating agencies interrogated him and verified call records and contact numbers on his mobile phone.
He was released by the investigating agency on Saturday afternoon. He has been asked to cooperate with the agency in Delhi as and when required for the ongoing probe into the incident, which claimed 12 lives and injured around 20 others near the Red Fort.
He, along with his father Touhid Alam, stays in Ludhiana, sources said.
Acting on a tip-off, the national anti-terror investigating agency had allegedly contacted Touhid in Ludhiana first and collected details of his son. They learnt about Zanishar’s location from his father and then rushed to Dalkhola, sources added.
The NIA’s investigating officials have already arrested four doctors of the controversial university for their alleged involvement in the Delhi blast.
The National Medical Commission, the sole body monitoring medical education across the country, has cancelled the registrations of the four accused doctors, including a woman practitioner, Saheen Sahidi, it is learnt.