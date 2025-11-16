Bengal doctor released after NIA interrogation in Delhi blast probe

KOLKATA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Delhi car explosion case on Saturday released young Dr Zanishar Alam, a former MBBS student of Al Falah University in Faridabad, after a marathon interrogation lasting five hours.

He had come to his Konal village in Dalkhola in North Dinajpur district, West Bengal, on Wednesday to supervise preparations for his sister’s wedding ceremony, sources said.

NIA officials allegedly detained him on Friday in connection with the deadly Delhi blast incident on 10 November and took him to Siliguri for questioning. Officers of the NIA and other experts from Central investigating agencies interrogated him and verified call records and contact numbers on his mobile phone.