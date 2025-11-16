Butterfly that mimics dry leaf may become Madhya Pradesh’s next 'state butterfly'

pBHOPAL: A tropical Asian butterfly, famed for its extraordinary ability to camouflage itself as a dry or dead leaf, may soon be declared tiger-cheetah state Madhya Pradesh’s ‘state butterfly’.

The country’s tiger-cheetah-leopard-wolf and gharial state Madhya Pradesh may soon notify the Orange Oakleaf variety as its state butterfly. If the state forest department’s proposal to declare Kallima inachus as the state’s butterfly materialises, the Orange Oakleaf will become the central Indian state’s official ‘state butterfly’.

Confirming that a proposal has been sent recently to the state government, MP’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF-Wildlife), Subhranjan Sen, said once the proposal is cleared, MP will join the select league of states which already have their state butterflies.

“The Orange Oakleaf butterfly is particularly found in the dense forests of the Satpura Mountain Range. Its declaration as the ‘state’s butterfly’ will render momentum to focussed efforts on butterfly conservation,” Sen told TNIE on Sunday.

At least ten states and Union Territories in the country have granted state butterfly status to unique genres of butterflies. These states include Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Uttarakhand, which notified their state butterflies between 2016 and 2023.