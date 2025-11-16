Congress leader Digvijaya Singh likens Bihar poll results to Russia, China and North Korean elections

BHOPAL: Alleging that the Bihar election assembly election results were "unfair and unacceptable", former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh drew parallels between the recent polls and elections in Russia, China and North Korea, while Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra called for a re-election.

“The results of Bihar are akin to the elections of North Korea, Russia and China, as the votes have gone to a single party largely,” Singh said while talking to journalists in his home district Guna on Sunday.

“Names of 62 lakh voters were deleted from the list and 20 lakh new names were added. But the details of whose names were added and whose were deleted has never been shared with us,” Singh said.

The septuagenarian politician’s fraud allegations on Sunday comes just two days after he had made somewhat similar statements.

“Even I was there in Bihar (during the poll campaigning). We could very well sense a neck-to-neck contest between the two blocs. The only point of discussions at that time in Bihar was about AIMIM and Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraj Party (JSP) performance, whose votes will either of them cut more. I’m of the firm view that if the NDA wins the polls with more than 140 seats, then it will be due to manipulated EVMs and manipulated voter lists,” Singh had said on Friday.