Deaf, mute fisherman from West Bengal dies in Bangladesh correctional home; family alleges torture

About an year ago, a total of 95 other Indian fishermen and crew members on board six fishing boats were detained by the Bangladesh government after they "mistakenly" went inside the waters of the neighbouring country. Earlier in January, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged that some fishermen, who were released by the Bangladesh government, were beaten up in jail in Bangladesh. Mamata described fishermen arrested for illegally entering Bangladesh waters as "victims of circumstances".

"I found some of them were limping. When asked, the fishermen told me that they were assaulted in jail with their hands tied. As a result, they have injuries below the waist and the legs... They were crying while talking to me," Mamata had said during her visit to Sagar Island in January. Mamata Banerjee had handed over cheques of Rs 10,000 to each of them as a token of assistance to start life afresh.

The family of another fisherman who died after jumping into the water to avoid arrest was given a cheque of Rs 2 lakh. Most of these fishermen, who were from Kakdwip and Namkhana, were released by the Bangladesh government. The Indian Coast Guard handed over the fishermen to the district magistrate of South 24 Parganas. The Bengal CM had cautioned the fishermen not to cross the international maritime boundary again.

She had referred to an incident when a Bangladeshi trawler mistakenly crossed the border and came into the Indian territory one year ago when her government treated them well till they were released recently. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) also handed over 90 Bangladeshi fishermen to the authorities of their country on Sunday. "We helped them so that our country and state are not given a bad name. We were in continuous touch with the Government of India. I want both countries to be in a cordial relationship of friendship," she said. Entering the waters of another country happens mostly during storms, she had said.