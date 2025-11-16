EAM Jaishankar discusses bilateral partnership, regional developments with Bahraini counterpart

NEW YORK: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed measures to strengthen the "longstanding multifaceted partnership" with Bahrain during a phone call with his counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

"Good to speak with FM Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain over the phone," Jaishankar, who is currently visiting New York, posted on social media on Saturday (local time).

The two ministers also discussed regional and global developments.

"Discussed ways to further deepen our longstanding multifaceted partnership. Also exchanged views on current regional and global developments," Jaishankar said.