Family in Jharkhand awaits return of man killed in Saudi crossfire amid bureaucratic delays

RANCHI: More than a month after 27-year-old Vijay Kumar Mahto was fatally caught in an alleged crossfire between police and criminals in Saudi Arabia on 15 October, his family is still waiting for his body to be brought home.

According to Mahto’s sister-in-law, the family has been living in constant distress; they have waited every day for news, and food has not been cooked in their house for the last month due to the death in the family.

As per local tradition, food is not cooked in the house after a death in the family until the cremation of the body is completed.

Notably, after being hit by the bullet, Vijay Kumar Mahto allegedly sent a voice note to his wife in his village, Dudhapania, under Dumri block of Giridih, informing her that he had mistakenly been hit by a bullet and that there was no chance of his survival. Vijay also sent his photograph and said in the voice message that the bullet was meant for others but had accidentally hit him.

Vijay, in his voice message, could be heard crying in pain and pleading with his wife that only God could save his life as he was vomiting blood. He added that other workers who were with him had fled the spot and that he had been crying in pain for the last hour, but no one had come to his rescue.