Forensic clues including charred leg, shoe, and DNA confirm Umar Nabi drove Red Fort blast car: Report

Forensic evidence has confirmed that Umar Nabi was driving the car that exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10, according to The Indian Express. Investigators relied on critical clues, including a charred portion of a leg found near the accelerator and a black sports shoe lying beside the wreckage, to establish his presence in the vehicle.

Twelve people were killed and several others injured after the Hyundai i20 exploded near the Red Fort in the national capital.

The explosion left the car almost entirely destroyed, with only parts of the front bonnet, a tyre, and a section of the gear lever remaining. As The Indian Express reported, forensic teams recovered the lower portion of a leg from the driver’s side and sent it for DNA testing.

Samples from Umar’s mother matched the remains in tests conducted Wednesday at AIIMS, providing definitive proof that he had been behind the wheel.

In addition, a sports shoe discovered near the car corresponded to the footwear Umar was seen wearing in CCTV footage tracking his movements toward the Red Fort that day.

“The evidence is crucial as it scientifically confirms Umar was driving the i20 at the time of the blast,” sources told The Indian Express.

Fragments of the vehicle were scattered over more than 100 metres, and human remains were dispersed across a 150-metre radius. Police and forensic teams collected the pieces and preserved them at the mortuary. A broken number plate recovered from the scene further confirmed the car’s identity. Pieces of the shirt Umar was wearing, also retrieved from the site, matched the colour seen in CCTV recordings, according to the report.