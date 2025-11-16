Home Minister Amit Shah to chair Northern Zonal Council meeting in Faridabad on November 17

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 32nd meeting of the Northern Zonal Council at Faridabad in Haryana on Monday.

The meeting is being organised by the Inter-State Council Secretariat, Ministry of Home Affairs, with the Government of Haryana hosting it.

The Northern Zonal Council consists of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh. Chief ministers, lieutenant governors, senior officials from the central and state governments and Union territories shall participate in the meeting.

Education, health, electricity, and speedy investigation of cases of sexual offences against women and children are likely to be discussed.