Jharkhand BJP chief Marandi seeks NIA probe into alleged links between former DGP, Sujit Sinha gang

RANCHI: Jharkhand BJP chief and Leader of the Opposition, Babulal Marandi, has written to the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking a comprehensive investigation into an alleged nexus between former Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta and the organised criminal syndicate led by gangster Sujit Sinha. In his letter, Marandi said that the allegations, if proven, pose a direct threat to national security.
Marandi’s letter states that the Sinha gang has procured weapons dropped by drones in Punjab’s Moga district, reportedly originating from a hostile neighbouring Pakistan. The gang is further to have links with gangster Prince Khan, who is said to be associated with international criminal networks.
Notably, Gupta resigned from his post on November 4, after seven months of service following his retirement. Despite the central government rejecting the state government’s decision to grant Gupta an extension, he continued in the post of DGP for seven months.
Marandi further said in his letter that recent investigations following the UAPA arrest of Riya Sinha, wife of gangster Sujit Sinha, revealed suspicious digital communication between her and former DGP Anurag Gupta. The letter cites claims that chats, call logs, and other data retrieved by police point to “highly questionable connections.”
According to the letter, interrogation inputs from gang members suggest that the criminal front organisation Koylanchal Shanti Samiti (KSS) was formed and operated at the alleged behest of Anurag Gupta.
The syndicate has long been involved in organised crime, including murder, extortion from contractors, transporters, doctors, lawyers and businessmen, and illegal arms trade.
It is further alleged that Gupta might have received a percentage of extortion proceeds collected from contractors, transporters and businessmen.
Marandi also urged the NIA to examine claims that this alleged nexus was used to control extortion and criminal dominance in the Bharatmala Project areas in Jharkhand—an infrastructure corridor of national importance.
Through his letter, Marandi has also asked the NIA to investigate whether the encounter of gangster Aman Sahu may have been influenced to benefit the Sinha gang by removing rival criminal networks.
Marandi further alleged that some officials in the Jharkhand Police attempted to suppress communication records between Riya Sinha and the former DGP, calling it a serious attempt to obstruct justice.
Citing the alleged international arms supply chain, the suspected role of a former top police officer and the impact on law and order, Marandi claimed that the entire case must be probed by the NIA, which is authorised to investigate organised crime with cross-border implications.