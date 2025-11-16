Locals block devotees from entering court-declared illegal Sanjauli mosque in Shimla; six booked

CHANDIGARH: Six people, including four women, have been booked by the Himachal Pradesh Police for preventing devotees from offering prayers at the Sanjauli mosque in Shimla, which had earlier been declared illegal by a local court.

Sources said the incident occurred on Friday when several people from other states were headed to the mosque to offer prayers (namaz). This reportedly did not go down well with sections of the local population, following which the accused, associated with the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, gathered at the spot and stopped them.

They prevented the devotees from entering the mosque, claiming that the structure had been declared illegal by the court and, therefore, “offering namaz should not be permitted.”