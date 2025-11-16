One dead, several fear trapped as UP's Sonbhadra stone quarry collapses; FIR filed against operating firm

LUCKNOW: In a major mishap, a stone mine collapsed in Sonbhadra district of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, in which one person lost his life and over 15 are fear trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are underway. The exact number of those trapped is not yet known.

The collapse occurred in the Billi Markundi mining area under the Obra police station limits in Sonbhadra.

Relief teams, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police, reached the quarry and began the rescue operation. Debris removal continued throughout the night and was still ongoing on Sunday.

While one body was recovered from the site, the search for others was still underway.

Uttar Pradesh minister and local MLA Sanjeev Kumar Gond, who visited the spot in the Billi Markundi mining area on Saturday evening, said “around a dozen labourers” might be trapped under the debris.

The authorities concerned ordered a probe into the collapse, to be conducted by Additional District Magistrate (Finance/Revenue) Vagish Singh. On the basis of the probe report, further action would be taken, said district administration sources.

According to Sonbhadra district magistrate Badrinath Singh, besides the NDRF and SDRF, rescue teams from two private companies and the Obra Thermal Power Project also carried out rescue operations. He added that additional equipment and machinery were being brought in to assist the teams.

While the cause of the collapse was not yet known, the district magistrate said that a probe had been launched to ascertain the same.