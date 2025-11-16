PM Modi urges creation of ‘Blue Book’ of learnings during visit to Bullet Train project in Gujarat

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the under-construction Bullet Train Station in Surat, Gujarat, where he reviewed the progress of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.

During the visit, he interacted with the team working on India’s first Bullet Train project and enquired about the pace of work, including adherence to speed and timetable targets. Workers allegedly assured him that the project was progressing smoothly without any difficulties.

An engineer from Kerala shared her experience of working at the Noise Barrier Factory in Navsari, Gujarat, where robotic units are being deployed to weld rebar cages.

Modi asked her how she personally perceived the experience of building India’s first Bullet Train, and what the team shared with their families about this historic achievement. She expressed pride in contributing to the nation’s first Bullet Train, describing it as a “dream project” and a “proud moment” for her family.

Reflecting on the spirit of national service, the Prime Minister emphasised that when the feeling arises of working for the nation and contributing something new, it becomes a source of immense motivation.

He drew a parallel with India’s space journey, recalling how the scientists who launched the country’s first satellite must have felt, and how today hundreds of satellites are being launched.

Another employee, Shruti from Bengaluru, serving as Lead Engineering Manager, explained the rigorous design and engineering control processes. She highlighted that at every stage of execution, her team evaluates pros and cons, identifies solutions, and explores alternatives to ensure flawless implementation.

Prime Minister Modi remarked that if the experiences gained here are recorded and compiled like a “Blue Book”, the country can move decisively towards large-scale implementation of Bullet Trains. He emphasised that India must avoid repeated experimentation and instead replicate the learnings from existing models.