RSS leader’s grandson shot dead in Ferozepur; BJP blames AAP govt for ‘deteriorating’ law and order

CHANDIGARH: A 32-year-old shopkeeper, the son of a senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader and the grandson of late Dina Nath, a senior RSS functionary and social worker, was shot dead in Ferozepur, Punjab, by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants on Saturday evening. The Bharatiya Janata Party attacked the AAP-led Punjab government over the “deteriorating’’ law and order situation in the state.

The incident occurred around 7 pm when Naveen Arora, son of senior RSS leader Baldev Raj Arora, who ran a dupatta shop in the main bazaar of Ferozepur, was walking to his residence near Dr Sadhu Chand Chowk.

The assailants fired at him near Budhwara Wala Mohalla. He died on the spot. Family members and traders gathered at the scene and expressed anger over the shooting.

The two unidentified youths on a motorcycle opened fire at Naveen from point-blank range before fleeing. He was later rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

His father, Baldev Raj Arora, said, “Naveen is my son and we were all sitting and talking. He goes out and comes back to be with his children every day. Just five minutes after he left, a couple of boys came and informed us that someone shot my son.’’

Sources said police are scanning CCTV footage from the locality, which shows two men running after the firing and escaping. The visuals are being used to identify the attackers.

“Naveen was on his way home when two unidentified individuals shot him. Our team is investigating and we are also scanning CCTV footage,” said Senior Superintendent of Police, Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu.

Ranbir Singh Bhullar, MLA for Ferozepur (Urban), also visited the family and assured strict action against the accused.