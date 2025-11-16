Security forces destroy poppy plantations in over 470 acres in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Security forces in Manipur destroyed poppy plantations in over 470 acres of land during multiple joint operations carried out in two hill districts over the past few days.

A joint team of police, Assam Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) destroyed poppy plantations in around 20 acres of land at Loibol Khullen village under New Keithelmanbi police station in Kangpokpi district on Saturday.

Two sacks of salt packets found at the plantation site were seized, while spray pumps, pipes, herbicides etc, used in cultivation were destroyed and burnt.

A statement from the defence ministry said the operation was launched based on intelligence regarding illicit poppy cultivation.

“Conducted under challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions, the operation highlights the unwavering efforts of Assam Rifles to curb illicit narcotics cultivation and dismantle the financial networks that fuel insurgency and other anti-national activities,” the statement said.

It added that the successful operation reaffirmed the Assam Rifles’ commitment to a drug-free Northeast and to promoting long-term peace, stability and socio-economic development in the region.

In another operation in the district the same day, a joint team of police, CRPF and forest officials destroyed poppy plantations spread over about 20 acres in the Kotlen hill ranges. Five huts were burnt down, and three bags of fertiliser, two roundup herbicides and two bags of salt were destroyed.

Security forces carried out extensive poppy plantation destruction also in the hill ranges of Somdal, Lamlai Chingfei and Litan in Ukhrul district in collaboration with other government agencies from November 11 to 15.

Poppy plantations around 436 acres of land were destroyed, and 51 huts found at the sites were burnt down, the police said.