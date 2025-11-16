Tamil Nadu moves SC, wants deemed assent for anti-NEET bill

NEW DELHI: The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court against the President’s decision to withhold assent to the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021, passed by the State assembly to exempt Tamil Nadu from the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions to medical colleges.

The state has sought relief by praying to the top court to declare that the withholding of assent by the President as “patently unconstitutional, illegal and liable to be set aside” and hold and declare that the bill is deemed to have received the assent of the President.

Alternatively, the petition sought the court to direct the union government to forthwith place the Bill before the President under Article 201 and 254(2) of the Constitution for fresh consideration and granting of assent under Article 254(2).

As per Article 254(2), whenever there is repugnancy between state and central laws on subjects listed under the concurrent list, a state law can prevail if it is reserved for Presidential consideration and assented to.

The state in its petition said the President’s decision to withhold assent to the Bill was communicated by the Union Home Ministry to the Governor of Tamil Nadu, who in turn communicated it to the government vide letter dated March 4, 2025. The petition is likely to be heard by the Supreme Court within a week as per SC registry and a senior official of the top court.