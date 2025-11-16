Tamil Nadu moves SC, wants deemed assent for anti-NEET bill

NEW DELHI: The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court against the President’s decision to withhold assent to the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021, passed by the State assembly to exempt Tamil Nadu from the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions to medical colleges.
The state has sought relief by praying to the top court to declare that the withholding of assent by the President as “patently unconstitutional, illegal and liable to be set aside” and hold and declare that the bill is deemed to have received the assent of the President.
Alternatively, the petition sought the court to direct the union government to forthwith place the Bill before the President under Article 201 and 254(2) of the Constitution for fresh consideration and granting of assent under Article 254(2).
As per Article 254(2), whenever there is repugnancy between state and central laws on subjects listed under the concurrent list, a state law can prevail if it is reserved for Presidential consideration and assented to.
The state in its petition said the President’s decision to withhold assent to the Bill was communicated by the Union Home Ministry to the Governor of Tamil Nadu, who in turn communicated it to the government vide letter dated March 4, 2025. The petition is likely to be heard by the Supreme Court within a week as per SC registry and a senior official of the top court.
Prez’s action taken mechanically: TN
“Examination is quite different from education, but in the name of raising the standard of education, they are making the examinations so impossible and so severe that backward communities that have hitherto not had the chance to enter the portals of university are absolutely kept out,” the TN government’s plea said, quoting BR Ambedkar.
Pointing out that the TN Bill had been unanimously passed by the Assembly and forwarded for Presidential consideration by the Governor under Article 201 of the Constitution, the plea said the withholding of assent by the President was done mechanically on the aid and advice of the union government, without assigning any reasons, despite detailed replies furnished by the state for every objection and clarification raised by union ministries.
The present suit raises substantial question of law regarding interpretation of Constitution raising major questions relating to the state’s legislative autonomy, constitutional federalism, the scope of Article 201, Article 254(2), and the state’s primary duty under Article 47 to safeguard public health by ensuring equitable access to medical education, the plea stated.
“Since Independence, the plaintiff state has evolved its own system of admissions to professional courses that has been carefully designed to have high standards and to reflect the social realities of the state. TN had introduced a Common Entrance Test (CET) for engineering and medical admissions, but found it disproportionately harmful to students from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Acting on the recommendations of Dr. Anandakrishnan Committee, the state abolished CET and enacted The TN Admission in Professional Educational Institutions Act, 2006,” TN said in its plea.
The plea said that withholding of assent also contradicted with the assent granted earlier by the President for the Bill that abolished CET and that decision to grant assent had been upheld by the courts. The petition was settled by Senior Advocate P Wilson and filed by Misha Rotagi Mohta for TN.