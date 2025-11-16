Tourism ministry begins rebranding of Incredible India campaign

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Tourism has begun efforts to rebrand one of its most successful campaigns, Incredible India, to target new markets. The ministry will also soon begin working on a new comprehensive brand strategy and launch integrated marketing campaigns showcasing India’s diversity, culture, heritage, and modern tourism offerings. The Incredible India campaign, launched in 2002, promotes the country as a world-class travel destination.

According to officials, the aim of repositioning Incredible India is to refresh, strengthen, and align the brand with evolving traveller expectations and ensure sustained growth across international and domestic markets.

As a first step, the ministry plans to engage an agency with proven expertise to conduct in-depth market research to identify traveller groups interested in visiting India, study global trends, and analyse competing destinations. The research will help understand evolving preferences and provide data-driven insights for campaign development.

“The research will help us understand the profile and behaviour of foreign tourists or international visitors. Who are our competitors? How do travellers select destinations and plan? What experiences are they looking for? All this will help in planning better tourism campaigns,” said officials.

At the same time, the ministry will focus on boosting domestic tourism. The communication strategy will promote new and lesser-known destinations within India, with the twin goals of reducing pressure on overcrowded sites and fostering responsible tourism, along with building awareness about responsible travel.

Over the years, the ministry has led multiple campaigns to position India as a preferred travel destination. Incredible India has become one of the most recognised tourism campaigns globally. This was followed by Incredible India 2.0 in 2017, which shifted focus from generic promotion to thematic, product-based marketing. In 2020, the ministry launched the Dekho Apna Desh initiative to promote domestic tourism and encourage citizens to explore the country.

The ministry has continued strengthening the brand through initiatives such as an enhanced Incredible India mobile application equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based features and innovative tools.

Officials said that, alongside conventional communication mediums like print advertisements and television and radio commercials, significant emphasis is now being placed on “new media”.

“Strategic content partnerships will be made with relevant institutions, influencers, and media entities. Collaborations are also planned with key media outlets and content creators to generate authentic and compelling narratives about our tourism offerings,” officials added.