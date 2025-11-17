23-year-old woman strangled to death by husband in Gujarat

A 23-year-old woman, Misba Sheikh, was strangled to death by her husband inside their rented home in Vadodara’s Tandalja area.
The couple has a six-month-old baby.
Police arrested the husband, Qasim Shabbirbhai Sheikh, within hours and launched a detailed probe into the domestic-violence-driven murder.
According to the police, the couple’s constant disputes over childcare and Qasim’s unemployment had created mounting tension in the household.
Investigators revealed that Qasim claimed Misba often scolded him for not working and accused her of beating the infant, remarks that allegedly provoked his fatal rage.
Qasim told the police, “She kept telling me I had no right to advise her because I didn’t earn. She taunted me repeatedly, and when she began beating the baby again, I lost control. I strangled her in anger.”
As soon as the murder was reported, teams from JP Road Police Station rushed to the scene, securing the premises and shifting Misba’s body to Gotri Hospital for a postmortem.
The husband was detained within hours, with police citing strong evidence and a clear confession.
Vadodara SP A.V. Katkad, detailing the swift action, said, “The moment we received the information, our team reached the spot without delay. We have arrested the accused husband who strangulated his wife. Further investigation is underway to establish the full chain of events and ensure justice.”
His detailed statement underscored the gravity of the domestic dispute that turned deadly.
Meanwhile, Misba’s maternal uncle, Shabbir Hussain Abul Karim Dewan, devastated by the news, told police and media that the family had only maintained phone contact with the young couple.
“We were informed by the police about the incident. They had a daughter, just six months old. A fight escalated into murder. We want justice for Misba,” he said, emphasising the shock of a seemingly normal family life collapsing overnight.
The JP Road Police have now registered a murder case and initiated further technical and forensic analysis to strengthen the prosecution, as the six-month-old baby remains at the centre of a shattered family and a brutal crime.