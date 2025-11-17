23-year-old woman strangled to death by husband in Gujarat

A 23-year-old woman, Misba Sheikh, was strangled to death by her husband inside their rented home in Vadodara’s Tandalja area.

The couple has a six-month-old baby.

Police arrested the husband, Qasim Shabbirbhai Sheikh, within hours and launched a detailed probe into the domestic-violence-driven murder.

According to the police, the couple’s constant disputes over childcare and Qasim’s unemployment had created mounting tension in the household.

Investigators revealed that Qasim claimed Misba often scolded him for not working and accused her of beating the infant, remarks that allegedly provoked his fatal rage.

Qasim told the police, “She kept telling me I had no right to advise her because I didn’t earn. She taunted me repeatedly, and when she began beating the baby again, I lost control. I strangled her in anger.”

As soon as the murder was reported, teams from JP Road Police Station rushed to the scene, securing the premises and shifting Misba’s body to Gotri Hospital for a postmortem.